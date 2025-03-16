Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR Over Assembly Attendance

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for attending the Assembly session only twice in the past 15 months despite receiving a significant salary. Reddy further alleged that Rao has distanced himself from state affairs and his own family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery criticism, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday regarding his lackluster attendance in the Assembly. Reddy accused Rao of being absent from crucial sessions, having appeared only twice in 15 months, despite being the Leader of Opposition.

Reddy reported that KCR has collected Rs 57,84,124 as salary from December 2023 to February 2025 while hardly attending sessions. He emphasized that assembly members are akin to government employees, a stance supported by the Supreme Court, and that Rao, as Leader of Opposition, failed to fulfill his responsibilities.

Furthermore, Reddy alleged that Rao's detachment extends beyond politics, claiming he is also estranged from his family due to security concerns. The Telangana CM accused KCR of leaving the state's people unattended, showing disregard for their welfare and specifically grooming his party MLAs similarly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

