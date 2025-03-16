Escalating Tensions: Police Under Siege in Bihar Villages

In a troubling escalation of violence against law enforcement, a police team was ambushed by villagers in Kasri, Bhagalpur, leading to injuries among five officers, including a sub-inspector, according to officials on Sunday. The attack, which occurred on Saturday night, prompted swift retaliation with late-night raids culminating in the capture of five suspects.

The Senior Superintendent of Police has prioritized this case by assembling a team to delve into the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalyan Anand confirmed the assault, noting that the officers, there to mediate a local dispute, faced a barrage of stones that left a sub-inspector, three officers, and a watchman wounded.

Significant law enforcement action followed, with an FIR filed naming 24 individuals and citing 10-15 unidentified attackers. This attack echoes recent violence, including the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, and an altercation leading to ASI Rajiv Ranjan's death in Araria, further fueling criticism over the state's law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)