India Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Ministry of Home Affairs in India is ramping up efforts to tackle the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by launching an expansive investigation across states and Union Territories. This move comes as authorities aim to pinpoint those helping these immigrants obtain Indian documents, such as Aadhaar cards, which are crucial for proving citizenship.

Recent meetings have emphasized the importance of identifying and prosecuting those involved in orchestrating the forgery of these documents, some of which were reportedly created with the intention of facilitating travel to other countries like Europe and the Middle East. This clandestine network of document forgery has also prompted states to re-verify suspicious Aadhaar cards, with officials instructed to alert police if dubious activities are detected.

In a strategic operation, Delhi Police have apprehended over 20 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the capital. According to the Ministry, between January 2024 and January 2025, a total of 2601 Bangladeshi citizens were detained at the Indo-Bangladesh border. India's government has intensified border security using advanced technology and coordinated efforts with Bangladesh to curb illegal crossings, reflecting a robust stance against unauthorized immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)