Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Inclusive Budget Amid AAP Criticism

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta faces critique from AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for focusing on meetings. Bhardwaj urges inclusion of BJP's 2025-26 budget promises like the Mahila Samridhi Yojana in the upcoming budget. Gupta, meanwhile, engages with various community leaders to gather budget suggestions.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has criticized Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying she focuses more on meeting people than taking substantial actions. Bhardwaj urged the inclusion of BJP's manifesto promises, such as the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, in the upcoming 2025-26 budget. Promises include Rs 2500 monthly for women and affordable LPG cylinders for the disadvantaged.

Despite the criticism, Gupta is actively engaging with different community groups, including business leaders and farmers, to gather insights and suggestions for the upcoming budget. The Chief Minister has recently announced that registration for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, offering monthly financial aid to women, will commence soon.

Gupta's recent meetings also included discussions with farmers, who have high hopes for the new administration. She emphasized that both the Central and Delhi governments aim to work as a 'double-engine government' to address the city's pressing issues and farmer concerns.

