Reimagining Bodoland: Assam CM Vows Peace and Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promises transforming the Bodoland Territorial Region into a hub of peace and prosperity. At the 57th Annual Conference of the ABSU, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to the Bodo Peace Accord and announced various initiatives for the community's advancement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will soon witness an epoch of peace, prosperity, and progress. This declaration was made at the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

Highlighting ABSU's pivotal role in uplifting the Bodo community, Sarma paid homage to the visionary leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma. In line with Brahma's dream of self-governance, the 2020 peace accord, facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, unified ABSU, NDFB, and Bodo representatives.

Sarma unveiled government strategies to elevate Bodo welfare, including transforming Kokrajhar University into a full university, establishing a new Bodoland University campus in Udalguri, and launching a medical college. He also promised substantial educational reforms, such as upgrading 35 high schools, and promoting traditional Bodo dance globally.

