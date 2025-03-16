India's Strategic Challenge: Rising China's Shadow and Africa's Potential

On Sunday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi outlined the strategic challenges India faces in the realm of global geopolitics, chiefly the influence of China's ascension as a formidable economic and strategic power. Dwivedi stressed that China's emergence complicates India's bid to lead the Global South.

Speaking at the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in Delhi, General Dwivedi highlighted India's difficulties in shaping significant international decisions. He underscored the importance of looking to Africa as a potential future power center, given the democratic and resource shifts occurring on the continent.

Reflecting on technological advancements, Dwivedi conveyed that technological prowess is now the currency of modern deterrence. He also advocated for the integration of military-civil capabilities, a strong Aatm Nirbhar defense industry, and an inclusive approach to developing citizen warriors, to bolster national security and influence.

The Army Chief advocated for reforms in international platforms, like the UN Security Council, to include voices from the Global South and promoted the strengthening of the Indian diaspora's humanitarian role worldwide. Other suggestions included leading peacekeeping and counter-terrorism efforts and aligning with global cooperation frameworks such as SCO and BRICS.

(With inputs from agencies.)