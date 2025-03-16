Left Menu

India's Strategic Challenge: Rising China's Shadow and Africa's Potential

Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, highlighted the challenges posed by China's rise as a global force, affecting India's leadership ambitions for the Global South. He emphasized Africa's potential as a future power center and the importance of technological advances and strategic global alliances for India's national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:47 IST
India's Strategic Challenge: Rising China's Shadow and Africa's Potential
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi outlined the strategic challenges India faces in the realm of global geopolitics, chiefly the influence of China's ascension as a formidable economic and strategic power. Dwivedi stressed that China's emergence complicates India's bid to lead the Global South.

Speaking at the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in Delhi, General Dwivedi highlighted India's difficulties in shaping significant international decisions. He underscored the importance of looking to Africa as a potential future power center, given the democratic and resource shifts occurring on the continent.

Reflecting on technological advancements, Dwivedi conveyed that technological prowess is now the currency of modern deterrence. He also advocated for the integration of military-civil capabilities, a strong Aatm Nirbhar defense industry, and an inclusive approach to developing citizen warriors, to bolster national security and influence.

The Army Chief advocated for reforms in international platforms, like the UN Security Council, to include voices from the Global South and promoted the strengthening of the Indian diaspora's humanitarian role worldwide. Other suggestions included leading peacekeeping and counter-terrorism efforts and aligning with global cooperation frameworks such as SCO and BRICS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

