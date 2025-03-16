Left Menu

Political Shifts in Uttarakhand: Cabinet Restructuring on the Horizon

Following Premchand Aggarwal's resignation, the BJP government in Uttarakhand eyes a significant Cabinet expansion. With five ministerial seats vacant, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami considers new inductees to revitalize his team. Aggarwal's previous controversial statements prompted demands for his exit, culminating in a heartfelt resignation apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:07 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Premchand Aggarwal's resignation from the Uttarakhand Cabinet, political dynamics are shifting as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers a major expansion of its ministerial lineup.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, currently overseeing a reduced Cabinet of six ministers, faces the task of filling five vacant ministerial positions. The opportunity for change comes as Aggarwal, formerly handling Parliamentary Affairs and Finance, stepped down amid past controversies over remarks made in the State Assembly.

Expressing regret over the uproar caused by his statements, Aggarwal announced his resignation with an emotional statement, promising continued commitment to Uttarakhand's development. With new appointments on the horizon, the state's political landscape could see significant shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

