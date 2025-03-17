Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Amid Political Divide

The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's grave in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, has ignited a political firestorm. Demands from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for the grave's removal have been met with opposition from Congress leaders, who accuse these groups of inciting unrest instead of promoting peace in the state.

Congress National Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil has lambasted the state of law and order in Maharashtra, pointing to rising unemployment and farmer suicides. He accuses the BJP of diverting public attention from crucial issues like pension schemes by reigniting Hindu-Muslim tensions, asserting that citizens won't be misled by historic grievances.

Nitin Mahajan of Bajrang Dal on Saturday reiterated calls for the grave's removal, drawing parallels to the Babri Masjid incident, while BJP's T Raja Singh demands an audit of government spending on the site, questioning its cultural significance. The issue continues to polarize political lines in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)