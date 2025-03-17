Kashmir Tensions: Security Forces Engage in Handwara Standoff

Security forces in Kupwara district's Krumhoora-Zachaldara area, Handwara, are currently engaged in a tense standoff with suspected terrorists. The encounter broke out on Monday, with the Jammu and Kashmir police joining efforts to address the critical situation.

The Kashmir Zone Police took to social media, reporting that an '#Encounter' has begun in the region, highlighting the joint operation of police and security forces. This update indicates a serious and evolving situation on the ground.

While the operation is ongoing, further details are eagerly awaited. The incident underscores persistent security challenges in the Kashmir valley, where such confrontations occasionally erupt, demanding vigilant responses from local law enforcement and military units. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)