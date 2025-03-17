Left Menu

Liquor Scandal in Andhra Pradesh: SIT Nears Completion of Probe Into Rs 4,000 Crore Kickbacks

The Special Investigation Team in Andhra Pradesh is wrapping up its investigation into a Rs 4,000 crore liquor scam during the YSRCP government's tenure. Allegations suggest kickbacks from liquor manufacturers; the scandal pressured national brands to exit the state, allowing local brands to dominate the market.

The investigation into corruption within Andhra Pradesh's liquor sector is reaching its final phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state's NDA government uncovering kickbacks valued at Rs 4,000 crore during the previous YSRCP administration's five-year term. Reports indicate that liquor manufacturers were pressured into paying between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per case monthly, totaling about Rs 80 crore each month.

Key figures have emerged in the investigation, with allegations that a YSRCP MP orchestrated the racket. Additionally, sources claim funds were channeled through two officials, and two YSRCP leaders are being scrutinized as suspects. Investigators have connected the scheme to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise to impose prohibition, which saw private liquor outlets replaced solely by government-run stores.

As the state monopolized alcohol sales, national brands reportedly faced extortion and were driven out of Andhra Pradesh, leading to a surge in local brands. This shift sparked concerns regarding the quality of liquor available in the market. However, the landscape is changing with the re-entry of national and global liquor brands under the new policy.

