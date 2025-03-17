BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Illegal Border Crossing, Apprehends Five

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has successfully intercepted a vehicle and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian driver attempting an illegal cross-border move in the South West Garo Hills district. The operation, which was conducted in collaboration with local police, underscores the vigilant efforts to secure the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to the Mehenderganj Police Station for further legal proceedings. "The BSF stands committed to safeguarding the nation's borders and ensuring national security," a release stated, highlighting this operation as a testament to the effective collaboration between BSF Meghalaya and the state police in thwarting unlawful activities.

In a related operation, BSF Meghalaya earlier detained four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, attempting to infiltrate Indian territory. Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the BSF's 200th Battalion swiftly launched an operation, intercepting a suspicious Tata Winger vehicle. The detainees, vehicle, and recovered items have been handed over to the Baghmara Police Station for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)