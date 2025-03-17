Left Menu

International Students Attacked for Cultural Misunderstanding in Gujarat

Four international students from a private university in Vadodara, Gujarat suffered an attack after a linguistic misunderstanding at a local dargah. One student incurred serious injuries. Police arrested five suspects and detained two minors following the attack, which is now under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:01 IST
In a disturbing incident of cultural misunderstanding, four international students studying at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, were attacked by a mob after visiting a local dargah wearing footwear. The students, unfamiliar with Hebrew or the local language, failed to comprehend instructions advising them to remove their shoes, leading to violence.

The incident left one student, Suphach Kangvanrattana, with serious injuries, including wounds on the head, hands, and legs. The attack prompted a prompt police response, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the detention of two minors, as confirmed by local authorities.

According to the FIR, the attack took place when the students, from Thailand, Sudan, Mozambique, and the UK, were chased by a group of villagers wielding wooden sticks and stones. Efforts by the students to flee were thwarted, leaving Kangvanrattana severely injured and currently recovering at Parul Sevashram Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

