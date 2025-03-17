Tripura's Solar Revolution: Empowering Homes with Rooftop Energy

Tripura is witnessing a solar transformation as Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed the installation of rooftop solar plants in 12,500 households under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This initiative is part of a larger national effort launched last February, targeting one crore households across India with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore.

In an effort to promote sustainable energy and reduce energy costs, households are able to produce their own power. If a Rs 1.5-lakh plant is purchased from designated vendors, a subsidy of Rs 66,000 is granted to the consumer within a month. Nath, sharing his personal experience, highlighted how his usual Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 power bill has decreased to zero, thanks to his solar grid.

State officials are actively identifying high energy consumers to encourage them to adopt this clean energy solution. With a target set to equip 50,000 households, special camps by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited are in place to inform and persuade residents to join this eco-friendly shift.

