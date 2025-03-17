Left Menu

JSW Neo Energy's Bold Move: Acquiring Renewable Giant O2 Power

JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy from the JSW Group, has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire 100% stake in O2 Power Midco Holdings and O2 Energy SG. This acquisition involves a 4,696 MW renewable energy platform valued at Rs 12,468 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:09 IST
JSW Neo Energy's Bold Move: Acquiring Renewable Giant O2 Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to an influential acquisition plan involving JSW Neo Energy. This subsidiary, under the umbrella of JSW Energy, will take full control of O2 Power Midco Holdings and O2 Energy SG.

JSW Neo Energy's decision marks a significant move in the power sector, emphasizing their ambition in renewable energy. The acquisition encompasses a 4,696 MW renewable energy platform, which holds an enterprise value of Rs 12,468 crore as reported by the company.

O2 Power's renewable generation is a significant part of this plan, with operational, under-construction, and planned projects bringing substantial capacity. This milestone reflects JSW's growing influence in sustainable energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025