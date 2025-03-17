Left Menu

Delhi Court Delivers Double Life Sentence in Gruesome Assault Case

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to a double life sentence for raping and attempting to murder a minor in 2017. The incident left the victim with severe injuries, including blindness in one eye. This verdict seeks to send a strong societal message against child offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:03 IST
Delhi Court Delivers Double Life Sentence in Gruesome Assault Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a Delhi Court has sentenced a man to two concurrent life sentences for the horrific rape and attempted murder of a 15-year-old girl. The verdict underscores the judiciary's intent to impose stringent penalties as a deterrent to growing crimes against children.

The victim, who endured a brutal assault involving a sedative injection and repeated physical violence, continues to suffer significant medical repercussions, including loss of vision in one eye. Registered in 2017 in Swaroop Nagar, the case highlights the grievous nature of the crime.

Special Judge Ajay Nagar of the Rohini Court emphasized the need for societal deterrence, noting that increasing incidents necessitate harsh penalties. Beyond the life sentences under IPC sections 376(2) and 307, the court imposed multiple concurrent sentences and mandated Rs 10.5 lakh as victim compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025