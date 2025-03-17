Delhi Court Delivers Double Life Sentence in Gruesome Assault Case

In a landmark decision, a Delhi Court has sentenced a man to two concurrent life sentences for the horrific rape and attempted murder of a 15-year-old girl. The verdict underscores the judiciary's intent to impose stringent penalties as a deterrent to growing crimes against children.

The victim, who endured a brutal assault involving a sedative injection and repeated physical violence, continues to suffer significant medical repercussions, including loss of vision in one eye. Registered in 2017 in Swaroop Nagar, the case highlights the grievous nature of the crime.

Special Judge Ajay Nagar of the Rohini Court emphasized the need for societal deterrence, noting that increasing incidents necessitate harsh penalties. Beyond the life sentences under IPC sections 376(2) and 307, the court imposed multiple concurrent sentences and mandated Rs 10.5 lakh as victim compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)