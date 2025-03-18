Left Menu

Green Initiative: Indian Army's Plantation Drive in Doda

The Indian Army's plantation drive in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, with local civilians, highlights efforts to boost environmental sustainability and green cover. Participants planted various saplings to combat air pollution and inspire community involvement. Concurrently, a successful anti-terror operation was conducted in Kupwara by Indian Army and local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST
Indian Army plantation drive in Doda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster environmental sustainability, the Indian Army, in collaboration with local residents, conducted a notable plantation drive in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative focused on increasing the region's green cover while raising community awareness regarding environmental preservation.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from both soldiers and civilians, with numerous saplings planted across various areas in Doda. Participants expressed their commitment to combating air pollution by pledging continued focus on tree planting. One student highlighted, "We engage yearly in such drives, supporting a cleaner environment for future generations."

This initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing commitment to regional development, seeking not only ecological improvement but also community inspiration towards environmental involvement. On another front, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recently executed a successful joint anti-terror operation in Kupwara, neutralizing a terrorist and seizing an AK rifle, demonstrating vigilance and operational prowess in maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

