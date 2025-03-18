Left Menu

Stalled Bridge Construction Aggravates Struggles for Thousands in Udhampur

The delayed construction of a crucial bridge across Chapel Nallah in Udhampur's Ramnagar Tehsil poses significant hardships for thousands of residents in the area. Despite starting in December 2023, the project faces setbacks due to poor-quality materials and adverse weather, impacting daily life and access to services.

Under Construction bridge in Jammu-Kashmir's Udhampur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing delay in the construction of a vital bridge across Chapel Nallah in Udhampur's Ramnagar Tehsil is exacerbating challenges for approximately 70,000-80,000 residents in 15-20 villages. Initiated in December 2023, the sluggish pace of the project is disrupting the daily lives of students, patients, and regular commuters who must navigate the waterway without a bridge.

According to Parshotam Kumar Joshi, an Executive Engineer at PWD Ramnagar, the construction has encountered significant setbacks. Rains and landslides caused structural damage, with cracks appearing and some work demolished due to the use of substandard materials. Joshi emphasized that this project, funded by NABARD and slated for an 18-month completion, remains far from finished. He assured that stringent measures are now in place to ensure only quality materials are employed moving forward.

The steel girder bridge, designed to span 40 meters and costing Rs. 2.32 crores, is a critical infrastructure project connecting Surni Panchayat to Ghordi block headquarters through Neeli Jandrore. While the bridge's abutments are complete, approach work has been hampered by adverse weather conditions, leading to a landslide and further complications. Officials have ordered the demolition of poor-quality construction and are pressing for timely completion, yet local frustrations continue to mount as communities face incessant hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

