Ukraine's Call for Lasting Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha insists that Kyiv is not hindering a peace deal with Russia, expressing hope for a just peace under U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership. Ukraine, facing ongoing conflict and territorial disputes with Russia, seeks diplomatic solutions and rapid ceasefire acceptance from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:53 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized on Tuesday that Kyiv remains open to peace negotiations with Russia, pushing for a sustainable resolution under the guidance of U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a geopolitical conference in New Delhi, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's anticipation for clearer direction following an expected discussion between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amid efforts to broker a 30-day ceasefire, Sybiha reiterated that Ukraine has accepted the proposal and maintains firm on preserving its sovereignty. He underscored that Russia's withdrawal from seized territories is non-negotiable, urging Moscow to agree unconditionally to the ceasefire. Despite challenges in negotiations, Sybiha conveyed hope for diplomacy to prevail, led by Trump.

Ukraine's continued combativeness against Russia is evident in reciprocal military actions, including targeting critical Russian energy infrastructures. Sybiha accused Moscow of prolonging the conflict, emphasizing the need for a formidable diplomatic strategy to end hostilities and restore peace, particularly as domestic hardships mount due to attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

