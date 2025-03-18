Left Menu

Securing the Legacy: New UID System Protects Authentic Devgad Alphonso Mangoes

The Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society has launched a tamper-proof UID system to identify genuine Devgad Alphonso mangoes, safeguarding this century-old delicacy against counterfeiting. A partnership with Sun Solutions ensures buyers can verify authenticity via WhatsApp, reinforcing consumer trust while protecting farmers' market share and GI rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:38 IST
Securing the Legacy: New UID System Protects Authentic Devgad Alphonso Mangoes
Devgad Alphonso mangoes go digital, will carry UID codes to combat counterfeiting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to safeguard the renowned reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes, the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society introduced a groundbreaking tamper-proof UID seal system. This initiative, supported by the cooperative, aims to stop the spread of counterfeit mangoes in the market, falsely labeled as Debad Hapus.

Omkar M Sapre of the Society highlighted the alarming statistic that over 80% of mangoes sold under the Devgad Hapus name don't originate from Devgad. This misuse not only misleads consumers but also threatens the economic stability of genuine growers. The cooperative's new system, developed with UID technology experts, Sun Solutions, offers an effective solution.

Consumers keen on verifying mango authenticity can use WhatsApp to interact with this intuitive verification system. By sending a photo of the unique sticker's code, and subsequently the hidden second part, buyers receive confirmation of their purchase's legitimacy. This robust method will maintain high trust levels and preserve the cherished status of Devgad Alphonso mangoes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025