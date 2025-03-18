Securing the Legacy: New UID System Protects Authentic Devgad Alphonso Mangoes
The Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society has launched a tamper-proof UID system to identify genuine Devgad Alphonso mangoes, safeguarding this century-old delicacy against counterfeiting. A partnership with Sun Solutions ensures buyers can verify authenticity via WhatsApp, reinforcing consumer trust while protecting farmers' market share and GI rights.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to safeguard the renowned reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes, the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society introduced a groundbreaking tamper-proof UID seal system. This initiative, supported by the cooperative, aims to stop the spread of counterfeit mangoes in the market, falsely labeled as Debad Hapus.
Omkar M Sapre of the Society highlighted the alarming statistic that over 80% of mangoes sold under the Devgad Hapus name don't originate from Devgad. This misuse not only misleads consumers but also threatens the economic stability of genuine growers. The cooperative's new system, developed with UID technology experts, Sun Solutions, offers an effective solution.
Consumers keen on verifying mango authenticity can use WhatsApp to interact with this intuitive verification system. By sending a photo of the unique sticker's code, and subsequently the hidden second part, buyers receive confirmation of their purchase's legitimacy. This robust method will maintain high trust levels and preserve the cherished status of Devgad Alphonso mangoes worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues
Maharashtra: A Hub of Industrial Growth and Innovative Initiatives
Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra HSRP Fees
Maharashtra's Rising Crime Against Women Under Scrutiny: Sule Criticizes State Response