Securing the Legacy: New UID System Protects Authentic Devgad Alphonso Mangoes

In an effort to safeguard the renowned reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes, the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society introduced a groundbreaking tamper-proof UID seal system. This initiative, supported by the cooperative, aims to stop the spread of counterfeit mangoes in the market, falsely labeled as Debad Hapus.

Omkar M Sapre of the Society highlighted the alarming statistic that over 80% of mangoes sold under the Devgad Hapus name don't originate from Devgad. This misuse not only misleads consumers but also threatens the economic stability of genuine growers. The cooperative's new system, developed with UID technology experts, Sun Solutions, offers an effective solution.

Consumers keen on verifying mango authenticity can use WhatsApp to interact with this intuitive verification system. By sending a photo of the unique sticker's code, and subsequently the hidden second part, buyers receive confirmation of their purchase's legitimacy. This robust method will maintain high trust levels and preserve the cherished status of Devgad Alphonso mangoes worldwide.

