Boosting LNG Supply: Crowley and Naturgy Unveil Puerto Rico Shipping Initiative

Crowley, a US maritime company, in collaboration with Spain's Naturgy Energy Group, has announced an initiative to boost liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments to Puerto Rico, addressing the island's persistent power outages. The partnership vows to enhance the territory's energy reliability and fuel supply.

As part of a long-term agreement, a US-based tanker, equipped to transport over 34 million gallons (129 million liters) of LNG, is scheduled to make its inaugural voyage to Puerto Rico within the month. While finer details remain undisclosed, the vessel will make regular trips to the island every two weeks.

This marks a pivotal moment for Puerto Rico, with Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez affirming the tanker's role in improving energy grid stability. Until now, only container ships delivered smaller LNG amounts to the territory, highlighting the significance of this development in the region's energy sector.

