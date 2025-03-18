Boosting LNG Supply: Crowley and Naturgy Unveil Puerto Rico Shipping Initiative
A new partnership between Crowley and Naturgy aims to improve Puerto Rico's LNG supply amid chronic power outages. An LNG tanker from the US will make regular deliveries to the island, enhancing fuel reliability. This marks the first domestic LNG shipment from the US mainland to Puerto Rico.
Crowley, a US maritime company, in collaboration with Spain's Naturgy Energy Group, has announced an initiative to boost liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments to Puerto Rico, addressing the island's persistent power outages. The partnership vows to enhance the territory's energy reliability and fuel supply.
As part of a long-term agreement, a US-based tanker, equipped to transport over 34 million gallons (129 million liters) of LNG, is scheduled to make its inaugural voyage to Puerto Rico within the month. While finer details remain undisclosed, the vessel will make regular trips to the island every two weeks.
This marks a pivotal moment for Puerto Rico, with Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez affirming the tanker's role in improving energy grid stability. Until now, only container ships delivered smaller LNG amounts to the territory, highlighting the significance of this development in the region's energy sector.
