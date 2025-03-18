Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Champions Early Education and Health Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel distributed preschool and health kits in Kushinagar, supporting Anganwadi centres. Patel emphasized early childhood education, self-reliance, and gender equality. She also advocated for cancer vaccines for young girls and healthcare for senior citizens, while calling for action against social evils like dowry and child marriage.

Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took a significant step toward enhancing early childhood education and healthcare by distributing preschool and health kits in Kushinagar. The initiative aims to bolster Anganwadi centres, with 250 centres set to receive these kits in the coming days.

Addressing the gathering, Patel highlighted the importance of nurturing children from an early age, comparing it to preparing the land before sowing seeds. She underscored the necessity of equipping children with education and values for mental, physical, and intellectual strength.

Patel also stressed the need for gender equality and women's empowerment as keys to India's development. She advocated for cancer vaccinations for girls aged nine to 14 and urged officials to ensure healthcare facilities are available to senior citizens. The Governor called for actions against social issues such as dowry and child marriage to promote a progressive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

