Swift Justice: Five Arrested in Shocking Madhya Pradesh Gang-Rape Case

In a grave incident that has sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police have arrested five individuals involved in the gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The horrifying event occurred on Monday evening in a village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, when the minor was assaulted at her house's shop.

Swiftly acting on the complaint lodged by the victim and her mother, authorities apprehended all suspects within hours, pressing charges including those under the POCSO Act, while further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)