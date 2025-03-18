Supreme Court Seeks Government Response on CBI Investigation Delays

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called upon the Central government to present its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that seeks the implementation of specific guidelines for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to ensure investigations are carried out within a set timeframe.

This PIL, filed by Advocate Manish Pathak, underscores the issue of over 2,500 pending cases with the CBI. Pathak argued before the court that politically influential individuals can impact the CBI's pace, leading to delays, particularly with high-profile cases involving political and bureaucratic figures, leading to years or even decades of pendency.

In response to these submissions, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna directed the Centre to file a reply within four weeks and indicated that it would consider appointing an Amicus Curiae at the hearing in July. The PIL highlights the absence of guidelines in existing legislation, attributing it to investigative delays and criticism over the CBI's handling of cases involving prominent political figures.

