Nurses Federations Call for Spousal Consideration in AIIMS Transfer Policies

In a legal move aimed at advocating for greater gender equality, numerous nurses federations have petitioned the Delhi High Court, seeking the establishment of clear guidelines for transfer policies that consider spousal proximity in medical institutes. The plea emphasizes the current loophole at AIIMS, where the absence of such policies indirectly discriminates against women, forcing them to relinquish career opportunities due to their roles as primary caregivers.

The petition, supported by organizations like the All India Government Nurses Federation and the AIIMS Rishikesh Nurses Union, asserts that this omission breaches constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 15, and 16. It underscores the Department of Personnel and Training's Office Memorandum, which advocates for spouses to be posted at the same location to support family stability and child welfare.

Filed by advocates Satya Sabharwal and Palak Bishnoi, the petition argues for a cohesive family dynamic by suggesting that spouses working in the same department should be posted together, where possible. This proposal aligns AIIMS' policies with broader central government regulations and promotes equitable administrative practices.

