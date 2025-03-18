Nagpur Violence Ignites Political Storm: Government and Opposition Clash over Law and Order

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, violence has ignited a political storm, leading to fierce criticism from opposition leaders who blame the government for failing to maintain law and order. The unrest has reached the parliamentary level, with a curfew invoked citywide under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid unease over calls to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

Per Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal's order, areas within Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, and others remain under curfew. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the violence, citing an intelligence breakdown as the root cause and criticizing ministers' provocative rhetoric as contrary to their constitutional oath.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray scolded the BJP's "double-engine" governance, suggesting its inadequacy, while MLA Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party expressed sorrow over the incident in a city known for harmony, urging unity. Accusations of pre-planned violence to smear the government surfaced, with state ministers exchanging blame amid police injuries sustained during the tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)