Enclave Residents' Citizenship Status Sparks Uproar in West Bengal

Disappointment and frustration have taken hold of the newly recognized citizens of the former enclaves in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, following the publication of the post-Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls.

These residents, who became Indian citizens after the 2015 enclave exchange with Bangladesh, are questioning their 'under adjudication' status in the electoral rolls, despite assurances from the Election Commission.

The uncertainty over their voting rights has ignited plans for demonstrations, as they demand resolution from both local and central government authorities.

