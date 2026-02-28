Left Menu

Enclave Residents' Citizenship Status Sparks Uproar in West Bengal

Newly granted citizens of former enclaves in Cooch Behar, India, express disappointment as many find their citizenship 'under adjudication' in updated electoral rolls. Despite promises from top officials, their voting rights remain uncertain. This has sparked plans for protests as residents demand rightful inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:58 IST
Disappointment and frustration have taken hold of the newly recognized citizens of the former enclaves in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, following the publication of the post-Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls.

These residents, who became Indian citizens after the 2015 enclave exchange with Bangladesh, are questioning their 'under adjudication' status in the electoral rolls, despite assurances from the Election Commission.

The uncertainty over their voting rights has ignited plans for demonstrations, as they demand resolution from both local and central government authorities.

