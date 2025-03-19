Market Volatility Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts and Economic Policies

Wall Street suffered significant losses on Tuesday, with all major indexes down as gold reached unprecedented highs. This shift comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day monetary policy meeting amid increased economic uncertainty.

A notable geopolitical development was the Kremlin's announcement that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt targeting Ukrainian energy assets, following a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. This contributed to easing some geopolitical tensions, while Germany's parliamentary approval of a debt overhaul bolstered European markets and strengthened the euro.

U.S. markets responded with a downturn in major indexes, including a 1.7% drop in the Nasdaq, largely due to weakness in tech stocks. Meanwhile, European stocks performed well, mirroring government efforts to stimulate the economy. Treasury yields fell, and gold surged amidst global economic uncertainties and geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)