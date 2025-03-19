Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskiy and Biden Navigate Complex Diplomatic Waters

President Zelenskiy of Ukraine supports a U.S. proposal to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. However, he claims Russia aims to hinder negotiations by making additional demands. While Moscow hasn't agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, Ukraine pushes for a solution toward peace amidst ongoing international diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated his support for a U.S.-led proposal to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, though he warns of potential stalling tactics by Moscow. On the heels of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, efforts to broker a ceasefire are underway.

Zelenskiy's comments arrive as Ukraine launches long-range drone strikes on Russian energy installations, aiming to curb Moscow's wartime power despite Russian assaults on Ukrainian energy resources. Though agreeing in principle to a moratorium on energy strikes, Russia appears hesitant to commit to a complete ceasefire, according to Kyiv's recent negotiations in Jeddah.

In response to diplomatic discussions, Zelenskiy communicated with European allies like France and Germany, emphasizing the necessity of continued military aid, despite Russia's push to end support. The complex dynamics of these ceasefire talks highlight the broader challenges of resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

