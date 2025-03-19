Telangana's Historic Move: 42% Reservation for OBCs Announced

In a landmark announcement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared a 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, and political representation. This decision follows the revelation that OBCs constitute 56.36% of the state's population, based on a scientifically rigorous BC caste census.

This move aims to fulfill a long-standing demand for increased representation, a promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Telangana government launched the BC caste census on February 4, 2024, underscoring its commitment to address social disparities.

Ahead of the state budget presentation, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu offered prayers at Praja Bhavan, receiving a grand assembly welcome from ministers and officials. Meanwhile, CM Reddy seeks a collective stance from political leaders, urging central government backing for the new reservation bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)