Polish Deputy FM Discusses Putin-Modi Ties and Trump’s Influence on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

During a recent event in New Delhi, Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, suggested that the rapport between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could play a crucial role at some point in brokering peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

However, Bartoszewski clarified that any significant influence on Putin is currently wielded by former US President Donald Trump. He proposed that it might be best to let Trump handle negotiations with Russia for the time being. The remarks were made at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

When addressing the Israel-Gaza conflict, Bartoszewski condemned Israel's recent airstrike in Gaza and called for a ceasefire and peace negotiations that lead to a two-state solution, echoing Poland's long-standing stance on achieving peace in the region.

Previously, Bartoszewski had highlighted the influence of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in persuading Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He revealed that calls from Indian and Chinese leaders made Putin reconsider his aggressive stance.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump used his platform, Truth Social, to announce his productive discussion with Putin, which led to an agreement on a temporary ceasefire focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, heralding a potential path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)