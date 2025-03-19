Left Menu

Polish Deputy FM Discusses Putin-Modi Ties and Trump’s Influence on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, acknowledged the potential mediating role of Indian PM Modi in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but emphasized that former US President Trump holds actual sway with Putin. He also condemned Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:34 IST
Polish Deputy FM Discusses Putin-Modi Ties and Trump’s Influence on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent event in New Delhi, Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, suggested that the rapport between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could play a crucial role at some point in brokering peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

However, Bartoszewski clarified that any significant influence on Putin is currently wielded by former US President Donald Trump. He proposed that it might be best to let Trump handle negotiations with Russia for the time being. The remarks were made at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

When addressing the Israel-Gaza conflict, Bartoszewski condemned Israel's recent airstrike in Gaza and called for a ceasefire and peace negotiations that lead to a two-state solution, echoing Poland's long-standing stance on achieving peace in the region.

Previously, Bartoszewski had highlighted the influence of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in persuading Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He revealed that calls from Indian and Chinese leaders made Putin reconsider his aggressive stance.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump used his platform, Truth Social, to announce his productive discussion with Putin, which led to an agreement on a temporary ceasefire focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, heralding a potential path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025