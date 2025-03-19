Urbanization Sparks: India's Pursuit of Sustainable Cities
At the Raisina Dialogue, Amitabh Kant emphasized the need for sustainable urbanization, drawing parallels to creating 'two Americas' in the next five decades. The discussion also highlighted global concerns about climate change, evolving trade dynamics, and the deep-rooted ties between India and the UAE.
- Country:
- India
During the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant underscored the critical importance of creating sustainable cities to accommodate India's rapid urbanization. He noted that urban centers are pivotal for growth and innovation, stating that India faces the challenge of urbanizing 500 million people over the next five decades, equivalent to building 'two Americas'.
Kant highlighted the need to rejuvenate existing cities, citing Mumbai's GDP, which surpasses that of 18 Indian states, as an example of urban potential. He emphasized the role of urban centers in driving GDP, innovation, and job creation. Mohamed Nasheed, Maldives' ex-president, stressed global vulnerability to climate change and advocated for sustainable development.
Ireland's Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless, reflected on the European Union's robust trade ties with India despite potential trade tensions with the US. Additionally, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, celebrated the longstanding cultural and trade relations between India and the UAE, underscoring the Indian community's significant presence in the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cities on Fire: Weighing the Impact of Climate Change on Urban Fires
Climate change: La Niña fades, as global heat keeps rising
India's Black Pepper Market Faces Supply Challenges Amid Climate Change and Unorganised Trade
Supreme Court Declines Republican Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
Climate Change Impact: Space Junk Increasing in Earth's Orbit Due to Greenhouse Effect