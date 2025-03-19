Urbanization Sparks: India's Pursuit of Sustainable Cities

During the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant underscored the critical importance of creating sustainable cities to accommodate India's rapid urbanization. He noted that urban centers are pivotal for growth and innovation, stating that India faces the challenge of urbanizing 500 million people over the next five decades, equivalent to building 'two Americas'.

Kant highlighted the need to rejuvenate existing cities, citing Mumbai's GDP, which surpasses that of 18 Indian states, as an example of urban potential. He emphasized the role of urban centers in driving GDP, innovation, and job creation. Mohamed Nasheed, Maldives' ex-president, stressed global vulnerability to climate change and advocated for sustainable development.

Ireland's Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless, reflected on the European Union's robust trade ties with India despite potential trade tensions with the US. Additionally, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, celebrated the longstanding cultural and trade relations between India and the UAE, underscoring the Indian community's significant presence in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)