India Strengthens Ties with Latin America & Caribbean: A Strategic Move Towards Global Inclusivity
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabira Margherita, underscores India's focus on a 'just and inclusive world order' by strengthening ties with Latin American and Caribbean nations. Emphasizing multipolar global aspirations, recent high-level visits showcase India's commitment to economic cooperation and partnerships in various sectors.
In a bid to foster a 'just and inclusive world order,' India's Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabira Margherita, has emphasized the country's strategic focus on forming robust partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean nations. Margherita highlighted these intentions during his speech at the Raisina Dialogue, aiming to bolster India's global outreach efforts.
Coinciding with India's commitment to a multipolar world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Guyana for the India-CARICOM summit underscores the significance of the Latin American and Caribbean region. Discussions with leaders like Guyana's President Irfaan Ali have led to proposals for collaboration across various sectors, further solidifying ties.
Margherita's travels to countries such as Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua showcase the potential to enhance economic cooperation and trade. With trade between India and the LAC region reaching USD 35.73 billion in 2023-24, Margherita expressed certainty in India's role as a key partner for growth, reinforcing the complementarity between these economies.
