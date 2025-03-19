Mehraj Malik Deflects Legal Scrutiny, Focuses on Governance

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik has downplayed a non-bailable warrant issued by a Jammu court, framing it as a personal matter that won't distract him from his legislative responsibilities. Malik stated, "I am focused on the assembly's work; this warrant is a minor issue that others will manage."

Malik expressed indifference towards the legal proceedings, citing his lack of familiarity with the charges. He remarked, "It's a non-bailable warrant. I may be arrested; then I'll get bail. It's not as if I've committed a major crime. There's probably a small issue I am not aware of."

Despite the warrant, Malik shifted the discourse to the broader governance narrative. He questioned the performance of the newly formed government in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the state's political commitments. Malik's election to the assembly highlights the Aam Aadmi Party's expanding footprint beyond its traditional bastions, marking its presence in a fifth state or Union territory.

