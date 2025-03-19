Fighting Counterfeits: Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Unique ID Seal
To protect the Devgad Alphonso mango brand, known for its premium quality, growers in Maharashtra have introduced a tamper-proof unique identification seal. This initiative aims to reduce the sale of falsely labeled mangoes and safeguard genuine farmers' earnings by verifying authenticity through a robust system.
- Country:
- India
In a move to protect the integrity of Maharashtra's famous Devgad Alphonso mangoes, growers have introduced a tamper-proof unique identification seal. This initiative aims to distinguish the genuine produce from counterfeit varieties infiltrating the market.
The Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society, the registered proprietor of the Alphonso's Geographical Indication (GI), insists on legal action to maintain brand sanctity. Advocate Omkar Sapre, a board member, highlighted over 8% of mangoes marketed as Devgad Alphonso are fraudulent.
Partnering with a Mumbai firm specializing in patent technology, farmers will receive UID stickers correlating to their production. Consumers can authenticate mangoes via WhatsApp by sending the sticker photo to verify its validity, enhancing trust and preserving the global reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devgad
- Alphonso
- mango
- identification
- GI
- authenticity
- fraud
- unique
- Maharashtra
- agriculture
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strong Action Against Ansal Group Fraud
Teen Girl's Fight for Survival After Horrific Andheri Attack
Empowering Girls: Arunachal's Success Story with 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'
Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against ex-Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and others in stock market fraud.
Jio Platforms Partners with Tech Giants to Launch Open Telecom AI Revolution