Fighting Counterfeits: Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Unique ID Seal

To protect the Devgad Alphonso mango brand, known for its premium quality, growers in Maharashtra have introduced a tamper-proof unique identification seal. This initiative aims to reduce the sale of falsely labeled mangoes and safeguard genuine farmers' earnings by verifying authenticity through a robust system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to protect the integrity of Maharashtra's famous Devgad Alphonso mangoes, growers have introduced a tamper-proof unique identification seal. This initiative aims to distinguish the genuine produce from counterfeit varieties infiltrating the market.

The Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society, the registered proprietor of the Alphonso's Geographical Indication (GI), insists on legal action to maintain brand sanctity. Advocate Omkar Sapre, a board member, highlighted over 8% of mangoes marketed as Devgad Alphonso are fraudulent.

Partnering with a Mumbai firm specializing in patent technology, farmers will receive UID stickers correlating to their production. Consumers can authenticate mangoes via WhatsApp by sending the sticker photo to verify its validity, enhancing trust and preserving the global reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

