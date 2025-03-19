Europe's Stand on Russian Gas: No U-turn Ahead

A high-ranking German government official has dismissed rumors circulating within European circles regarding the potential reintroduction of Russian gas imports. The move contradicts the European Commission's firm stance on completely phasing out Russian energy sources.

The official revealed that the Commission is set to release a comprehensive roadmap aimed at eliminating all fossil fuel dependencies from Russia. This initiative covers all types of energy, including both gas and oil.

'I am unaware of the origins of these speculations,' the official remarked, emphasizing the unwavering resolve to uphold the transition away from Russian fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)