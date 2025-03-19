Europe's Stand on Russian Gas: No U-turn Ahead
A German official refuted claims about Europe reconsidering Russian gas imports, aligning with the European Commission's plan to eliminate reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The Commission is preparing to unveil a roadmap focused on phasing out all forms of Russian energy, including gas and oil.
- Country:
- Germany
A high-ranking German government official has dismissed rumors circulating within European circles regarding the potential reintroduction of Russian gas imports. The move contradicts the European Commission's firm stance on completely phasing out Russian energy sources.
The official revealed that the Commission is set to release a comprehensive roadmap aimed at eliminating all fossil fuel dependencies from Russia. This initiative covers all types of energy, including both gas and oil.
'I am unaware of the origins of these speculations,' the official remarked, emphasizing the unwavering resolve to uphold the transition away from Russian fossil fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Insights Pave the Way for Resilient and Sustainable Renewable Energy Expansion
Telangana's Pending Dues and Renewable Energy Push: CM Reddy's Appeal to Union Minister
EU Energy Strategy: Delays in Phasing Out Russian Imports
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Renewable Energy with 7 GW Project Deal
THDC India Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with New Chhattisgarh Project