Market Rally Propels Investors' Wealth by Rs 13.82 Lakh Crore in Three Days

A three-day market rally boosted investors' wealth by Rs 13.82 lakh crore with the Sensex rising 1,620.14 points. Gains in BSE-listed firms' market capitalization reached Rs 400 lakh crore. Bargain buying and foreign investments drove growth. Focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After a period of correction, investors' wealth has surged sharply by Rs 13.82 lakh crore, fueled by a three-day market rally. The Sensex, India's benchmark index, has gained 1,620.14 points, reflecting a 2.19 percent increase.

This upward trend has led to a significant rise in the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms, soaring to a formidable Rs 4,05,00,918.63 crore, approximately USD 4.68 trillion, surpassing the Rs 400 lakh crore-mark after nearly a month.

The rally, marked by positive foreign inflows and optimistic bargain buying, comes as investors now await the Federal Reserve's policy decision, anticipated to keep interest rates steady but offering insights into future economic policies and potential rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

