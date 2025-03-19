Revamped Dairy Development Schemes Set to Transform India's Livestock Sector
The Indian government has revamped its National Program for Dairy Development and Rashtriya Gokul Mission with an increased budget to enhance milk production and infrastructure. This move aims to modernize the dairy sector, benefit farmers with better pricing, and contribute to self-reliance and growth in the livestock sector.
The Indian government has approved revised versions of the National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), significantly increasing their budgets. Amid efforts to modernize dairy infrastructure, the total outlay for these initiatives now stands at Rs 6,190 crore, an infusion aimed at invigorating the dairy sector.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the revised NPDD now possesses a budget of Rs 2,790 crore, targeting the creation of advanced milk procurement infrastructure and quality control mechanisms, thereby aiding farmers in accessing better markets and pricing.
The Rashtriya Gokul Mission is focused on boosting milk production and improving livestock breeds. The scheme integrates new components like financial assistance for heifer rearing centers and subventions for high-genetic merit livestock, aligning with India's vision for self-reliance in dairy production, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
