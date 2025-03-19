Left Menu

Revamped Dairy Development Schemes Set to Transform India's Livestock Sector

The Indian government has revamped its National Program for Dairy Development and Rashtriya Gokul Mission with an increased budget to enhance milk production and infrastructure. This move aims to modernize the dairy sector, benefit farmers with better pricing, and contribute to self-reliance and growth in the livestock sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:25 IST
Revamped Dairy Development Schemes Set to Transform India's Livestock Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has approved revised versions of the National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), significantly increasing their budgets. Amid efforts to modernize dairy infrastructure, the total outlay for these initiatives now stands at Rs 6,190 crore, an infusion aimed at invigorating the dairy sector.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the revised NPDD now possesses a budget of Rs 2,790 crore, targeting the creation of advanced milk procurement infrastructure and quality control mechanisms, thereby aiding farmers in accessing better markets and pricing.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission is focused on boosting milk production and improving livestock breeds. The scheme integrates new components like financial assistance for heifer rearing centers and subventions for high-genetic merit livestock, aligning with India's vision for self-reliance in dairy production, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025