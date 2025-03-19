Left Menu

Sebi Slashes Minimum Investment for Social Stock Exchange Instruments to Boost Participation

Sebi has reduced the minimum investment for Zero Coupon Zero Principal instruments on the Social Stock Exchange from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,000, aiming to increase retail participation. This decision is expected to encourage small investors to fund social enterprises in sectors such as education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:44 IST
Sebi Slashes Minimum Investment for Social Stock Exchange Instruments to Boost Participation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a significant reduction in the minimum investment required for Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE). The new threshold, now Rs 1,000, down from the previous Rs 10,000, aims to make these social impact investments more accessible to retail investors.

This decision followed recommendations from the Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee and public feedback. The adjustments alter the provisions of a September 2022 circular and will take effect immediately, as per Sebi's latest directive. The move is expected to channel more funds to non-profit organizations in fields such as education and healthcare by encouraging smaller investments.

The introduction of SSE as a new segment within existing stock exchanges is meant to serve as a platform for both private and non-profit providers. Conceptualized by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2019-20 Union Budget speech, it aims to funnel capital towards social enterprises, bolstering their funding and growth while maintaining stringent impact and financial reporting standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025