Bihar Powers Ahead: Subsidies and Solar Solutions Energize the State

The Bihar government is boosting power access and affordability with a Rs 15,343 crore subsidy for 2024-25. This initiative ensures cheaper electricity, supports agriculture, and introduces green energy projects, including solar installations and smart pre-paid meters, enhancing energy efficiency and meeting record demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bihar government committed a substantial Rs 15,343 crore subsidy to power consumers for the fiscal year 2024-25, as announced by Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav in the assembly on Wednesday.

Highlighting the government's sensitivity to public issues, Yadav emphasized the efforts to make electricity more affordable, noting that consumers pay 15 paise less per unit than in the previous year. Special provisions for agricultural connections ensure a reduced rate of 55 paise per unit through state subsidies.

Yadav further mentioned remarkable developments, including meeting a record demand of 8,005 mw and expanding green energy initiatives with solar panels and smart meters. Plans for dedicated agricultural feeders and a 185-mw solar battery storage system are also underway, significantly enhancing the state's energy infrastructure.

