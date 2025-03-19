Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Amidst Energy Attack Dispute

In a diplomatic standoff, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating an agreement to pause attacks on energy targets hours after its formation. Despite allegations, a prisoner swap went ahead, brokered by President Trump between Presidents Zelenskiy and Putin, raising questions about the deal's efficacy and execution.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:40 IST
Russia and Ukraine are entangled in a fresh diplomatic standoff after accusations of violating an agreement to halt attacks on energy targets. This agreement followed discussions mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite these allegations, a prisoner exchange proceeded as planned, seen as a step towards confidence building. This development occurred after calls between Trump and the two leaders aimed at aligning their demands.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for attacks, implicating one another in strikes on energy facilities. European allies remain wary, with some viewing this as a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy concerning its commitment to defending Europe from Russian expansion.

