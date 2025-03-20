Left Menu

Zelenskiy Eyes Quick Ceasefire in Energy Strikes with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic about establishing a quick halt to energy strikes with Russia, promising reciprocal actions if Moscow breaches terms. Following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy plans to list key facilities for a potential ceasefire, involving energy, rail, and ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 03:36 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence on Wednesday that a prompt cessation of energy strikes in the conflict with Russia could be achieved. Zelenskiy committed that Ukraine would mirror any ceasefire breaches by Moscow.

Following his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy revealed plans to draft a list of facilities, potentially including energy, rail, and port infrastructure, for a partial ceasefire to be overseen by the United States.

The Ukrainian leader described his interaction with Trump as exceptionally positive. The dialogue also touched upon the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Zelenskiy proposed U.S. collaboration if the facility returns to Ukrainian control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

