Zelenskiy Eyes Quick Ceasefire in Energy Strikes with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence on Wednesday that a prompt cessation of energy strikes in the conflict with Russia could be achieved. Zelenskiy committed that Ukraine would mirror any ceasefire breaches by Moscow.

Following his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy revealed plans to draft a list of facilities, potentially including energy, rail, and port infrastructure, for a partial ceasefire to be overseen by the United States.

The Ukrainian leader described his interaction with Trump as exceptionally positive. The dialogue also touched upon the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Zelenskiy proposed U.S. collaboration if the facility returns to Ukrainian control.

(With inputs from agencies.)