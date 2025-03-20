Zelenskiy Eyes Quick Ceasefire in Energy Strikes with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic about establishing a quick halt to energy strikes with Russia, promising reciprocal actions if Moscow breaches terms. Following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy plans to list key facilities for a potential ceasefire, involving energy, rail, and ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence on Wednesday that a prompt cessation of energy strikes in the conflict with Russia could be achieved. Zelenskiy committed that Ukraine would mirror any ceasefire breaches by Moscow.
Following his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy revealed plans to draft a list of facilities, potentially including energy, rail, and port infrastructure, for a partial ceasefire to be overseen by the United States.
The Ukrainian leader described his interaction with Trump as exceptionally positive. The dialogue also touched upon the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Zelenskiy proposed U.S. collaboration if the facility returns to Ukrainian control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Sticks to Tariff Plan Amid Speculation
Trump Addresses Congress Amid Foreign Policy Turmoil and Economic Woes
Australia Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Second Presidential Term
Tariff Tensions: Trudeau Challenges Trump's Trade War
Trump made special mention of Elon Musk, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is tasked with trimming federal government.