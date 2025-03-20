Allegations Fueled as Disha Salian's Death Case Spurs Political Controversy

In a startling turn of events, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, representing Satish Salian, has made serious accusations against former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, describing him as an 'accused' in the Disha Salian death case. Ojha has further alleged that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was reluctant to take any action against Thackeray, suggesting a deliberate cover-up of the case by corrupt police officials.

The incident, Ojha claims, dates back to when Uddhav Thackeray was in power, with his son Aaditya being the principal accused. Ojha stressed that this controversy is not sudden, pointing out that the Eknath Shinde administration established a State Investigation Team (SIT) in December 2023. A written complaint was subsequently filed in January 2024, requesting an FIR for gang rape and murder charges against Aaditya Thackeray and others. In September 2023, a PIL was filed escalating the issue.

Amidst these developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign to defame Aaditya Thackeray. Danve urged that the matter should be resolved in court. In response to Disha Salian's father's new plea for a CBI probe, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh labeled the case's unfolding as a political conspiracy. The case has attracted widespread attention, questioning the implications of accountability and justice.

