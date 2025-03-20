India Advances Artillery Edge with Indigenous ATAGS Procurement

In a significant advancement for India's defense capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a major procurement. The deal, valued at Rs 7,000 crore, involves acquiring the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the Indian Army, marking a landmark step in domestic artillery manufacturing.

The ATAGS, a 155 mm artillery gun system, is noted for its 52-calibre barrel, providing an extended range of up to 45 km. The approval of this indigenous project, already green-lit by the defense acquisition council two years prior, brings renewed strategic strength to India's military operations, especially along its contentious borders.

This initiative reflects India's commitment to the 'Make in India' campaign, with over 65% of the gun's components sourced domestically. The project promises significant benefits, from modernization of outdated artillery systems to bolstering India's self-sufficiency and export potential in the global defense sector.

