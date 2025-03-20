New India Assurance Hit by Rs 124.98 Crore Tax Notice

In a significant move by the Income Tax Department, public sector insurer New India Assurance has been slapped with a demand notice amounting to Rs 124.98 crore. The notice, received on March 19, 2025, pertains to disallowed payments made to auto dealers for the assessment year 2016-17.

The order comes from the National Faceless Assessment Centre, part of efforts to streamline tax assessments. New India Assurance has disclosed that this amount will be documented as a contingent liability in their financial records.

Despite the hefty penalty, the insurer is preparing to challenge the order through an appeal with the National Faceless Appeal Centre or explore other legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)