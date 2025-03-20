Zelenskiy Addresses Nuclear Plant Ownership and Crimea Status
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy clarified that U.S. President Trump has not discussed American ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Additionally, Trump did not mention the status of Russian-occupied Crimea during talks, despite reports suggesting the U.S. might recognize Crimea as Russian territory.
During a press conference in Norway, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that there have been no discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding potential American ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, currently occupied by Russia.
Furthermore, when questioned about reports regarding Trump potentially acknowledging Crimea as part of Russia, Zelenskiy stated that the U.S. president has not brought up the issue of Crimea's status during their meetings.
This clarification comes amid ongoing speculations and diplomatic discussions over Ukraine's territorial integrity and the international community's stance on the conflict with Russia.
