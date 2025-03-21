Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Summoned Over Controversial Statement Against Indian State

The District Judge Court of Sambhal has summoned Rahul Gandhi for a court appearance on April 4 over remarks made against the Indian state. This follows a revision petition after the initial case was quashed due to jurisdictional issues. Gandhi's statements have sparked significant legal and political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:52 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, has been summoned by the District Judge Court of Sambhal to respond to a complaint over his controversial remarks against the Indian state. This summons, issued Thursday, mandates Gandhi to appear on April 4, following a revision petition that challenged an earlier jurisdiction-related dismissal of the case.

Advocate Sachin Goyal confirmed the court's decision to accept the complaint, which revolves around Gandhi's statement on January 15, 2025. At the inauguration of the Congress's new headquarters, Gandhi asserted that the opposition's battle was not only with the BJP and RSS but against the Indian state itself, implying a deeper struggle with institutional capture.

The legal proceedings were initially quashed due to jurisdiction concerns by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, but the plaintiff, Simran Gupta, pursued a revision, resulting in Thursday's summons. Controversy continues as Gandhi's comments highlight ongoing debates about political influence over national institutions.

