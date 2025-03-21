Parliament Reconvenes for Budget Session: Key Developments
The Indian Parliament reconvenes its Budget Session with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing corrections in the Receipt Budget 2025-2026. Legislative matters, reports from standing committees, and discussions on budget grants will be prioritized. Various Union Ministers will also present key reports and papers.
The Budget Session of India's Parliament resumed on Friday, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to address corrections in the Receipt Budget 2025-2026, initially presented with the Union Budget on February 1.
The Lok Sabha reconvened at 11:00 am to tackle key legislative issues, including debating various reports from standing committees. The business schedule highlights Ms. Sitharaman's anticipated statement at 6:00 pm concerning demands for grants in the Union Budget for 2025-2026.
Finance Minister Sitharaman will seek the House's permission to introduce a bill authorizing financial appropriations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with an anticipated request for its passage. Several Union Ministers, including Jagdambika Pal and Dharmendra Yadav, are expected to present pivotal reports. A focus will also remain on discussions regarding grants related to several ministries, concluding on April 4.
