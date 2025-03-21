Parliament Reconvenes for Budget Session: Key Developments

The Budget Session of India's Parliament resumed on Friday, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to address corrections in the Receipt Budget 2025-2026, initially presented with the Union Budget on February 1.

The Lok Sabha reconvened at 11:00 am to tackle key legislative issues, including debating various reports from standing committees. The business schedule highlights Ms. Sitharaman's anticipated statement at 6:00 pm concerning demands for grants in the Union Budget for 2025-2026.

Finance Minister Sitharaman will seek the House's permission to introduce a bill authorizing financial appropriations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with an anticipated request for its passage. Several Union Ministers, including Jagdambika Pal and Dharmendra Yadav, are expected to present pivotal reports. A focus will also remain on discussions regarding grants related to several ministries, concluding on April 4.

