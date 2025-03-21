China Condemns U.S. Sanctions on Shandong Oil Refinery

In an assertion of sovereignty and business defense, China has voiced its disapproval of the U.S.'s latest round of sanctions targeting a Chinese oil refinery in Shandong province. These sanctions are part of actions related to Iran.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned these measures as 'indiscriminate and illegal.' This latest development in the international sanctions landscape has been a point of contention between the two global powers.

As a response, China promises to employ all necessary actions to safeguard the rights and interests of its enterprises, according to Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry. This stance was confirmed during a routine press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)