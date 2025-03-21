Political Firestorm: Rabri Devi Demands Apology from Nitish Kumar

In a significant political development, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has launched a scathing attack on current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Devi accused Kumar of disrespecting the national anthem by allegedly talking during its performance, an act she claims warrants a public apology in Bihar's legislative houses.

Rabri Devi didn't stop at demanding an apology. She criticized Kumar's mental stability and urged him to resign, proposing his son, Nishant Kumar, as a fitting successor. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that such actions are legally punishable and calling for accountability.

The controversy has gained momentum with RJD leader Mukesh Raushan protesting in Patna and Tejashwi Yadav sharing a video on social media, accusing Kumar of instability that raises concerns for Bihar's leadership. The video allegedly shows Kumar engaging in casual conversation during the anthem, intensifying the political uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)