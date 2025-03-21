Political Firestorm: Rabri Devi Demands Apology from Nitish Kumar
Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister, has urged current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apologize for speaking during the national anthem. Devi criticized Kumar's mental fitness for office and proposed his son Nishant as a successor. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from political leaders.
In a significant political development, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has launched a scathing attack on current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Devi accused Kumar of disrespecting the national anthem by allegedly talking during its performance, an act she claims warrants a public apology in Bihar's legislative houses.
Rabri Devi didn't stop at demanding an apology. She criticized Kumar's mental stability and urged him to resign, proposing his son, Nishant Kumar, as a fitting successor. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that such actions are legally punishable and calling for accountability.
The controversy has gained momentum with RJD leader Mukesh Raushan protesting in Patna and Tejashwi Yadav sharing a video on social media, accusing Kumar of instability that raises concerns for Bihar's leadership. The video allegedly shows Kumar engaging in casual conversation during the anthem, intensifying the political uproar.
