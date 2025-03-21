India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism: A Decade of Resolute Action

In a bold statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the BJP-led government's unwavering stance against terrorism since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014. Addressing the Ministry of Home Affairs' operations, Shah highlighted major security challenges, including terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeastern insurgencies, and left-wing extremism.

Shah criticized former governments for their lax approaches to terrorism, particularly in Kashmir, praising the Modi administration for adopting a strategic, zero-tolerance policy. Notable military responses, such as the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, showcased this rigorous stance.

Shah also underscored the historic removal of Article 370, which he credited with fostering peace and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. He noted the surge in tourism and significant investment in the region while addressing the evolving nature of crime that transcends state boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)